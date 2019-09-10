Storm Team 11: Nearing record high temperatures this week

Storm Team 11

Monday, September 9, 2019

Tonight’s forecast calls for a mostly clear September sky and low temperatures in the low 60s.



Tuesday the heat continues to turn up with highs in the low 90s and low 80s for the mountains. There will be lots of sunshine, but there is a slight chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm.



The remainder of the week expect high temperatures near 90 degrees and plenty of sunshine. With a southerly wind bringing in more moisture, there is the chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.