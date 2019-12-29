Storm Team 11: Near record warmth today, storms possible tonight

Storm Team 11



Sunday, December 29, 2019



Good afternoon!



Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a warm afternoon. The forecast high is 70 degrees, which is our record high for December 29 set back in 1954. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day, main rain chances don’t move in until late tonight.



Heavy rain is possible at times along with a few storms late tonight into the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has some of our region under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This is a level 1 out of 5. The main threat will be if any storms do develop in general, they may produce gusty winds.



Most of us may see around a quarter of an inch of rain, while other may see more if a heavy shower or storm passes by.



Breezy conditions will begin this afternoon and continue through tomorrow afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the east TN mountains and foothills. Winds here could gust up to 60 mph.

Tonight temperatures dip near 50 degrees.



A few leftover showers are possible Monday morning, but overall clearing throughout the day. It will be breezy Monday with temperatures dropping into the 40s by the afternoon.



New Years Eve and Day with be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s. Prepare for temperatures to drop near 30 degrees for your New Years Eve night celebrations!



Have a great day!