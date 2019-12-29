Storm Team 11: Near record warmth Sunday ahead of the wind and rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds return and thicken up tonight as warmer air moves into the region. A few showers around mainly in North Carolina and near the Cumberland Plateau. The low at 51 degrees.

A record high is within reach Sunday in the Tri-Cities despite the cloud cover.

Very warm with peeks of sun Sunday. It’ll be a bit breezy as well. The high near 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities. If we hit that, it will tie the record for December 29 set in 1954. There is an 80% chance of rain, but most of us won’t see much rain until late afternoon or evening at the earliest. The heavy downpours should mainly hold off in the Tri-Cities until at least 10 PM.

Most of Sunday will be dry for us. Scattered showers around in North Carolina.

A few showers could land in the Tri-Cities area late afternoon or early evening.

By far and away, the heaviest downpours for us will arrive late Sunday evening.

Most of us will see close to one-half inch of rain. Some will get more, especially in North Carolina.

Needless to say, we’ll be turning wet for a brief time at least Sunday night. There will be a bout of heavy rainfall and even a few rumbles of thunder. On average, our area will pick up about 0.5 inch of rain with more to the east and to the west of the Tri-Cities. The low around 52 degrees will come after sunrise Monday.

A High Wind Watch will go into effect starting Sunday evening for the higher terrain of east Tennessee.

There is a High Wind Watch in effect starting Sunday evening for the east Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills. South winds of 25-40 mph are possible with gusts close to 60 mph in spots.

A typical winter chill returns by New Year’s Eve.

Rain early Monday will move out with a sunnier sky during the afternoon hours. The high near 61 degrees will come before sunrise. Much of the day we will be in the 50s.

After a spring-like stretch, cooler weather is back next week.

Colder 30s and 40s will be with us for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with periods of clouds and sunshine.



Take care and enjoy what’s left of the warm weather!