Storm Team 11: Near record warmth again today

Record Warmth

With more sunshine and a strong downslope wind, our breezy and warm conditions will favor more near record heat with upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Rain Returns

A cold front will drive in wet changes, with widespread showers expected Wednesday morning, with additional showers expected through Wednesday evening.

Watching Weekend Weather Set-Up

Conditions will clear out Friday with seasonable conditions and sunshine, while the weekend remains more uncertain. Timing of an incoming cold front and tropical moisture remain in question. If tropical storm Eta drifts into the northern gulf coast, moisture will become more prevalent this weekend, while if this scenario does not pan out, our weekend weather will be much drier.