Storm Team 11: Near record high temperatures continue

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Tonight we cool comfortably into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.



The trend of breaking, or near breaking, high temperatures continues the next few days. Tomorrow’s forecast high temperature is 94 degrees. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms, especially in the mountains.



Wednesday evening will be another comfortable and calm night with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.



More 90s are in the forecast the rest of the week with lots of sunshine, along with a slight chance of rain.