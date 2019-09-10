Storm Team 11: Near Record Heat

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Plenty of summer heat is likely today as high pressure remains quite strong in our region. This weather set-up is promoting near record heat the next couple of days, with forecast highs in the low to mid 90’s the next few days. Given the fact that our average high this time of year is in the low 80’s, these low to mid 90’s are certainly unexpected this time of year.

Weekday Outlook

Records will be threatened Wednesday and Thursday as forecast highs and existing record temperatures will be very close. Longer-term, the heat lessens some by the weekend, although still above average with a slightly better rain threat.

WJHL Weather App

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf