Storm Team 11: Near record heat with spotty storms this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Good morning! If you like the heat and humidity, you’ll love the weekend!



Lots of sunshine on this Saturday morning before skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot and humid with a high of 93 degrees. If we hit 93, we’ll tie the record high for the date. A few spotty storms are expected. There is a 30% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy tonight with a few evening storms around. The low at 70 degrees.

Sunny to partly cloudy Sunday. More near record heat isn’t out of the question with a high near 93 degrees. The record for the date is 95 degrees. Sporadic afternoon and evening showers and storms around. There is a 40% chance of rain.



The heat beat continues Monday as we start to add in a few extra storms each day. Rain chances look to be around 50 to 60% for much of the work week ahead. Eventually that should give us a break from the 90s toward mid week.