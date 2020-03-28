Storm Team 11: Near record heat today, thunderstorms tomorrow morning

Storm Team 11



Saturday, March 28, 2020



Good afternoon!



Today will feel like a summer-like day with highs near 83 degrees and partly cloudy skies. It is very likely we beat our record high temperature today of 82 degrees set back in 1945.

Overnight we turn mostly cloudy as the next system arrives. Low temperatures will be near 59 degrees.



There is a 60% at scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly early on Sunday morning. The timing looks to be from 4 a.m. through 8 a.m.. Some of these storms may produce some gusty winds and heavy rain. We dry out and clear out by the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s.



Overnight Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures near 45 degrees.

Monday looks to be a gorgeous day with more sun than clouds and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the mid 40s.



Rain returns on Tuesday. There is a 60% chance at scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Overnight temperatures dip into the mid 40s.



Early morning showers are possible on Wednesday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies for the day with highs in the mid upper to 50s. Low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s overnight.



Most of Thursday looks to be on the dry side with partly cloudy skies and a high near 60 degrees. Late Thursday a few showers may move in. Overnight temperatures near 40 degrees.



Friday brings a 40% chance of showers with highs in the mid 50s.



Have a great weekend!