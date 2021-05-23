Storm Team 11: Near record heat next few days ahead of rising rain chances

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 23, 2021



Record Highs in Jeopardy Through Wednesday

A few clouds around tonight. Mostly clear and mild. A low of 58 degrees.



Plenty of sunshine Monday morning will give way to scattered clouds in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible northeast of the Tri-Cities toward the Marion area in southwest Virginia. A vast majority remain hot and dry. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the most part in southwest Virginia with a high of 89 degrees in the Tri-Cities. That would break the record high for May 24 of 88 degrees set in 2019.



Mostly cloudy skies at first Monday night with some decrease in clouds overnight. Mild with a low around 60 degrees.



Tuesday will be hotter with highs in the mid 80s in southwest Virginia and near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities. If we hit 90 degrees, that would break tie the record for May 25 previously set in 1953. The mountains could stay in the 70s given a few sporadic thunderstorms that are expected to pop up near the North Carolina/Tennessee border and perhaps near the Kentucky/Virginia border. A storm or two may brush the I-26 corridor in the Tri-Cities later in the day. There is a 30 percent chance of rain overall.



A Few Storms Around by Mid-Week

Wednesday looks to be our transition day and maybe one of our last very hot days for a bit. The high at 89 degrees; the record high May 26 is 91 degrees set in 2012. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible anywhere in the region.



Late Week Showers and Thunderstorms Around

A slow moving system approaching from the northwest late week will likely lead to our best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and especially Friday. As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, we’ll probably be dodging showers and thunderstorms each day thanks to a slightly more unsettled pattern. That will provide a bit of heat relief and help some out with the dry conditions we’ve been having!