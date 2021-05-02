Storm Team 11: Muggier as showers and thunderstorms arrive next couple days – Some may be strong or severe

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 2, 2021



Turning More Humid

Cloudy and warmer tonight. Scattered showers start passing through late, especially after midnight. A low of 58 to 60 degrees.



Showers and Storms Monday and Tuesday – Stay Alert for Possible Severe Weather

Some sunshine Monday along with lots of clouds. We’ll be dodging showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. Keep in mind, it won’t rain all day even though there is an 80% chance of rain! A couple thunderstorms may be strong or even severe particularly early to mid afternoon. Hail, damaging winds and even a tornado is possible in addition to heavy rain and lightning. It will be breezy at times with south to southwesterly winds between 5 and 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph, higher in thunderstorms. We should see a lull in the showers and thunderstorms by evening. High temperatures between 74 and 80 degrees.



Occasional breaks in the clouds Monday night. A few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. A low of 62 degrees.



Warm and humid Tuesday as we watch for another round or two of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is an 80% chance of rain again but we have at least a little better chance of seeing scattered strong to severe storms. However, timing is still unclear so stay up-to-date. Large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado or two is possible in our area. Make sure you have several ways to receive warnings, including a NOAA Weather Radio and the WJHL Weather App, in case a storm threatens your area.

Lingering Showers Midweek

It still looks unsettled Wednesday with showers likely, especially through early afternoon. A little cooler with some sun expected later in the day. Rainfall totals will average at least an inch or maybe an inch and a half across the area, but there could be more in spots depending on where the thunderstorms develop



Another Cool Down

Much cooler Thursday and Friday with times of sun and clouds. We may see more showers particularly late Thursday into Friday. Highs may struggle Friday to reach the low 60s, with 50s in the mountains and even parts of southwest Virginia.



Patchy frost is possible early Saturday in the colder spots, especially outside of the Tri-Cities. Mainly dry most of Saturday before the possibility of more scattered storms Mother’s Day.



