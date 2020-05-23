Storm Team 11: Much warmer with scattered thunderstorms through the holiday weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 23, 2020

The holiday weekend is here and it will feel like the unofficial start to summer with lots of warmth and mugginess along with a chance of showers and storms each day.

For today, it’ll be warm with clouds and sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at any time of the day. One or two of those storms could be on the stronger side. There is a 50 percent chance of rain. The high near 80 degrees.

A few storms around into tonight with areas of fog possible late. The low near 60 degrees.

Sunday offers partly cloudy with pop up storms mainly holding off until at least noon. The high at 84 degrees.

Partly sunny skies coming on Memorial Day with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. A high of 83 degrees.

As we go toward mid-week, a bit of a drying trend is expected. There could still be some isolated storms with as we top out in the mid 80s!

Enjoy the weekend!