Storm Team 11: Much warmer this afternoon with continued sunshine

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 12, 2021



Summary

Plenty of sunshine accompanied by increasing heat and humidity moving back into our area as a ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. Enough moisture moves in starting mid week to introduce a rain chance once again.



Sunny and Warmer Sunday

Abundant sunshine on this Sunday with some haze in the afternoon. The comfortably cool start will leave us quickly as it turns toasty this afternoon. It will be about 5 to 7 degrees warmer today compared to Saturday. Starting to get more humid as well. A high of 87 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and mid 70s in the mountains.

Mostly clear and milder tonight. A low near 60 degrees with mid 50s in the mountains.

Hot Start to the Workweek

Mostly sunny Monday along with haze creating a milky appearance to the sky at times. This as the upper level winds carry smoke from out west toward the eastern U.S. The worst conditions are expected to our west and air quality shouldn’t be a major issue as of now as the smoke/haze will be above the surface. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in most locations Monday, within a degree or two of 90 in the Tri-Cities.

Sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday. Hot and humid with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mid to Late Week Changes

A tropical system looks to impact eastern Texas and Louisiana starting Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the moisture will stay closer to the Gulf Coast but some of that will try to move northward into the Mississippi Valley and possibly closer to the Tennessee Valley by the end of the week. Here locally, we have a 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms at this point with highs well into the 80s most of the week and lows in the 60s.