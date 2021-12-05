Storm Team 11: Much needed rain Monday, Turning colder late

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for very mild temperatures through midday Monday thanks to a warm southerly breeze. Showers move in Monday after the morning commute and wrap up around mid to late afternoon. Colder air moves in after the moisture moves out. Drier and chilly Tuesday. Another system is possible Wednesday before we start warming up again!



Pretty Quiet Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds during the overnight. A passing shower is possible but we stay mostly dry. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.



Rain Moves in Monday

Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday. A little sunshine during the first part of the day before showers move in. The best chance is from 9 AM to 3 PM. It won’t rain the entire time in any one spot but plan on up to a couple hours of rain. The high temperature for most comes mid morning to midday, 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 50s to low 60s elsewhere. Significantly cooler air comes rushing in mid to late afternoon as winds start to shift. Temperatures will be in the 40s during the afternoon near Wise and Lebanon.



The sky starts to clear out Monday evening and Monday night. It turns cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s.



Chilly Tuesday Despite the Sun

Tuesday will feature sunny to partly cloudy conditions much of the day with a better chance of some clouds later in the day. Chilly with highs only near 40 degrees in most spots, in the mid 40s for the Tri-Cities.



Another System Possible Midweek

We’ll watch for our next potential for rain as early as Tuesday night, more likely Wednesday. With cooler air still in place, there is the possibility of some snow mixing in particularly outside of the immediate Tri-Cities. It depends on the ultimate track and timing of the system though. Right now, we have a 60% chance of precipitation, but that may go up or down as we get closer. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s depending on your location.



Warming Trend Late Week

More sun again Thursday and it should be relatively dry. Highs back into the 50s for most of us. We then head for the 60s Friday and Saturday. A high near 70 degrees can’t be ruled out in the Tri-Cities next weekend ahead of our next weather maker.



As of now, late Saturday into Sunday morning, more rain is expected. Between now and then, we should get a good 1 inch of rainfall. It won’t come all at once though so we don’t have any concerns for flooding.