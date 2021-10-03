Storm Team 11: Much needed off and on rain today

Summary

Much needed rain is returning to the region today for the first time in 10 days! A couple systems, including a cold front and a slow moving upper level system, will lead to waves of rainfall and some thunderstorms through at least Thursday, maybe Friday. Thankfully, rain should be spaced out enough where flooding isn’t too big of a concern. However, isolated flooding is possible, particularly in the mountains.

Soggy Sunday

Mainly cloudy today with showers becoming more widespread and steady at times. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and around 76 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Cloudy with passing rain and downpours at times through the night. There is a 70% chance of rain. The low near 60 degrees with low to mid 50s in the mountains.



Rain at Times Monday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms Monday, especially during the first half of the day perhaps. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall totals Sunday and Monday should mostly be in the quarter to half inch range with a localized swath of higher amounts. Highs again in the upper 60s to mid 70s depending on your location.



Mostly cloudy Monday night. A few showers around but overall we should see a lull in the rainfall as the first system slides to our east.



Unsettled Pattern Continues Through Thursday

Little nuances in the atmospheric flow could lead to some days being drier than others. However, because there’s so much moisture readily available, we’re keeping a 60 to 70% chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Expect some peeks of sun, off and on showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Another half inch to an inch and a half of rainfall is expected during this time frame. The mountains, especially in North Carolina, will likely get more due to an upslope flow. Rainfall totals through Thursday are expected to be in the 2 to 4 inch range. Highs mostly in the mid 70s, a little warmer if it’s drier. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.



Drying Trend at the End of the Week

Friday should be a transition day as we start to see a little less rain. Scattered showers still appear likely to end the work week. A few showers may continue Saturday but coverage looks a lot less than it’s expected to be during the workweek.