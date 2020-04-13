1  of  2
Breaking News
TN Gov. Bill Lee extends ‘stay-at-home’ order through April 30, plans to reopen economy in May TDH: 5,610 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Storm Team 11: Much cooler night ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11

Monday, April 13, 2020

Good evening!

After lots of rain and wind, conditions will continue to improve overnight. Expect variable cloudiness. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies are in store with highs near 60 degrees. There is a slight chance at showers late. Snow showers are likely for portions of southwest Virginia and higher elevations. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

We remain on the dry side Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances return on Friday.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss