Storm Team 11: Much cooler night ahead

Storm Team 11

Monday, April 13, 2020

Good evening!

After lots of rain and wind, conditions will continue to improve overnight. Expect variable cloudiness. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies are in store with highs near 60 degrees. There is a slight chance at showers late. Snow showers are likely for portions of southwest Virginia and higher elevations. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

We remain on the dry side Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances return on Friday.

Have a great night!