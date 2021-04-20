Storm Team 11: Much Colder mid to late week, From 70s this afternoon to freezing early Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Get ready for a big temperature drop, especially for April standards on Wednesday.

Briefly Warmer Today

Sunny to partly cloudy skies on this Tuesday. There is a very slight chance of a shower mainly near and east of I-26. Briefly warmer and a bit breezy this afternoon Highs in the upper 60s in southwest Virginia, mid 60s in the mountains and near 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

More clouds late tonight with a passing shower possible. Temperatures stay in the 50s mainly dropping into the mid to upper 40s by sunrise and plummeting from there Wednesday.

Brisk Wind, Scattered Showers and Temperatures Drop All Day Wednesday

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially through midday. Windy and getting colder. Winds will be brisk out of the west and northwest between 10 and 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, higher in the mountains. As the colder air filers in, temperatures will be in the 40s much of the day, 30s in the mountains. The highest elevations mainly above 4,500 feet may see a wintry mix or even some very light snow. No accumulation expected except maybe on the peaks late in the day.

Partly cloudy and cold with a brisk wind Wednesday night. A few flurries are possible especially in southwest Virginia and the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. It will feel much colder with the wind. That wind may prevent a frost but it won’t prevent a freeze in most places.

Freeze and Frost early Thursday and Friday

Thursday brings about times of clouds and sun. A few flurries possible until sunrise. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

After frosty cold conditions Friday morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies Friday with a high around 60 to 65 degrees.

Soggy Saturday

The clouds and rain are back for the weekend. Rainfall totals looks to be about a third to a half inch on average. Heavier rain is expected to our south. Highs in the low to mid 60s, possibly cooler if the rain starts early and stays steady.

Showers end early Sunday and it should be nice early next week as temperatures warm up!