Storm Team 11: Mountain snow showers with spotty light rain elsewhere through Saturday

Good Friday afternoon!

We will have a few peeks of sunshine today, especially in east Tennessee. Mostly cloudy skies as a whole. A couple spotty showers around the area. However, it appears there will be more moisture over North Carolina in the form of some snow showers providing light accumulation at best. There’s a 30% chance of rain in the Tri-Cities. The high right around 51 degrees, but we will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the higher elevations.

Some breaks in the clouds tonight with a passing shower chance with a low of 40 degrees.

Gloomy and quite cool Saturday with a 40% chance of showers around. The high around 47 degrees.

Overcast skies Saturday night as the moisture comes to an end. There could be a little more snow in the higher elevations but nothing to write home about with a low near 34 degrees.

There could be a snow flurry or two early Sunday with skies turning sunny as we go toward the afternoon. Feeling pretty nice with a of 52 degrees.

Monday starts off sunny with an increase in cloud cover late in the day. The high temperature near 63 degrees!

Rain starts to return Tuesday and it could be locally heavy through mid next week.