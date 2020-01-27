Storm Team 11: Mountain snow continues, showers elsewhere tonight

Storm Team 11



Monday, January 27, 2020



Good evening!



Expect clouds to stick around tonight with a few isolated showers possible and snow showers in the mountains. Overnight lows will be near 32 degrees.



There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the east Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills as well as western North Carolina until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Overall accumulations may be near 2-3 inches above 3.500 ft and even up to 4-6 inches over 5,000 ft.

Tuesday a mix of sunshine and clouds is in the forecast! Highs will top out near 43 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will dip near 30 degrees.

There is a slight chance at a few rain showers and mountain snow showers Wednesday late. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Thursday will be a cloudy and cold day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will dip into the low 30s once again .

After topping out near 50 degrees on Friday, rain returns later in the day. This system will bring the chance of rain and snow showers for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Have a great evening!