Storm Team 11: Mother Nature not giving us a lot of love Sunday – cloudy skies and spotty drizzle

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, February 13, 2021



Staying cloudy tonight with fog, drizzle and mist in spots. The low around 37 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 20s to near 30 degree temperatures near Wise and eastern Kentucky. That will lead to some freezing drizzle and a light icy glaze through Sunday morning so watch for some slick spots.

Stubborn clouds Sunday with a few glimpses of sun if you’re lucky in east Tennessee that may push our high to 48 or 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 30s to near 40 degree temperatures to the north. Drizzle or a few passing showers are possible.



A few breaks in the clouds are in the forecast Sunday night, but some scattered showers return late in the night. Lows again in the mid to upper 30s in the Tri-Cities with near freezing temperatures in Kentucky and nearby Virginia communities.

That will spell a problem as more moisture moves over us Monday and Tuesday. It looks like we’ll have two or three waves of moisture those days.



1. late Sunday night/Monday morning: Drizzle or a passing shower in Tennessee and North Carolina with the best chance of scattered showers from near Jonesville and Lebanon and points north/west. Light freezing rain is expected in Kentucky and in neighboring southwest Virginia counties north of Big Stone Gap.

2. The best chance of rain and freezing rain/ice arrives Monday evening through early Tuesday. The Tri-Cities will have all rain during this time period. The freezing rain/ice threat again affects our northern counties in southwest Virginia into Kentucky especially. Localized downed trees and power outages are a concern as well as difficult travel during this time period. Snow is more likely just to the northwest of us.

3. As colder air moves in Tuesday, some snow is expected Tuesday morning in those spots that are forecast to get the ice Monday night and early Tuesday. The heaviest snow may stay just to the west of place along the Kentucky/Virginia border so stay tuned. On the other hand, rain may switch to a wintry mix Tuesday morning elsewhere, including the Tri-Cities, followed by perhaps scattered snow flurries or snow showers around midday Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau at this time Sunday evening until Tuesday afternoon.

Drier weather moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday. We’ll start off in the mid 20s Wednesday. Times of sun and clouds should be enough to warm us up into the low to possibly mid 50s in the Tri-Cities with 40s elsewhere.

Thursday may start off relatively dry especially in the Tri-Cities due to downsloping winds. However, rain is expected to increase late afternoon and evening through the overnight with even the potential of a few thunderstorms. Highs may top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities Thursday.



Whatever available moisture is left Friday is expected to transition to snow showers as temperatures steadily drop throughout the day. Stay up-to-date with the weather as we follow these storm systems all next week.