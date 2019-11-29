Storm Team 11: Mother Nature has the Perfect Gift Today

STORM TEAM 11

Shopping Forecast

Weather looks good today with seasonably cold conditions with 30’s this morning followed by low 50’s this afternoon.

Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Another rainmaker moves in Saturday, with showers around during the morning, followed by additional showers during the afternoon. Rain becomes likely Saturday night into Sunday, with another windy and mild Sunday afternoon.

Winter Weather

A blast of cold air arrives Monday morning with rain and snow showers for the Tri-Cities, while the mountains can expect snow with around 1 to 3 inches possible.

