Storm Team 11: Mostly Sunny and Mild

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday Forecast

We finally break free from the wet and humid weather pattern and move into a beautifully mild pattern with below average temperatures along with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will range from the upper 60’s to low 70’s in the Blue Ridge Mountains, to the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekday Outlook

Another system will drive in weather changes Wednesday with a few evening showers possible favoring the Cumberland Plateau and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Scattered showers will develop in the Tri-Cities Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by cooler conditions across the region with 60’s to low 70’s Thursday afternoon.

WJHL Weather App

