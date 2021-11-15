Storm Team 11: Mostly sunny and cool today

Cool November Day

A cold front is delivering a fresh dose of November-like change with mainly a mostly sunny sky along with highs in the upper 40s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in the higher elevations.

Mid-Week Warm-Up

Get ready for the roller coaster ride in the coming days as we get to enjoy some milder change Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will warm into the upper 50’s Tuesday, upper 60’s Wednesday.

Next Weather Maker

Cold front is coming Thursday giving us a widespread chance for rain through Thursday afternoon followed by cooler conditions Thursday night into Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Seasonable weekend ahead with sunshine and mid 50’s. Another system will approach the region late this weekend giving us a slight chance for showers late Sunday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP