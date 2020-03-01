Storm Team 11: Mostly sunny afternoon, clouds tonight and rain tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Good afternoon!



Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for today. High clouds will move in gradually throughout the day out ahead of the next weather maker. High temperatures will near 56 degrees. Winds will be near 5 mph from the southwest. Overnight, temperatures dip near 37 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.



A soggy setup moves in on Monday and continues through mid week.



There is a 80% chance of rain on Monday. It won’t be raining all day consistently, but the chance of showers continues throughout the day. High temperatures will near 53 degrees. Scattered showers continue overnight as temperatures dip near 46 degrees.



Tuesday temperatures warm into the low 60s. There is an 80% chance of rain with locally heavy rainfall at times. Lows will near 47 degrees overnight as rain chances continue.