Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy this evening, Nice changes on the way tomorrow

Happy Tuesday!



Cloud cover will hang around overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s.



Another cold day is in the forecast for Wednesday, but the good news is sunshine returns! Some clouds may still be around in the morning, but sunshine will be around by the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.



Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.



Thursday will be much more comfortable. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is in store with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.



A few showers move in on Friday, There is a 20% chance of rain with overcast skies. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees. Temperatures overnight drop into upper 20s.



The weekend is looking great! Sunshine is in the forecast with chilly afternoons. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday.



Have a great night!