Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy Monday, showers move in later

Storm Team 11

Monday, March 16, 2020



Good morning!



Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us today. High temperatures today will near 59 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers, mainly later in the day.



The rain chances continue overnight as well as the cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be near 48 degrees.



Tuesday rain chances carry over. There is a 50% chance at scattered showers with high temperatures topping out near 60 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies persists throughout the day. Overnight temperatures near 46 degrees.



Some sunshine is possible on Wednesday. There is a 30% at scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.



Heading towards the end of the week, temperatures really warm up. Mid 70s are in the forecast as afternoon high temperatures. The rain chances continue as well. There is a chance at showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Cooler conditions move in this weekend after a cold front passes.



Have a great day!