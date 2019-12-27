Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy Friday, Temperatures stay very mild

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

More clouds move in tonight. Chilly. The low at 38 degrees.



A little sunshine Friday but more clouds than sun overall. Temperatures stay extremely mild for the next few days with Friday’s high near 60 degrees.

Highs again near 60 degrees Friday despite the cloud cover.

Cloudy, cool and quiet Friday night with a low of 42 degrees.



Sun mixed with clouds Saturday as it turns even warmer. A high of 66 degrees is expected.



Some of us could approach 70 degrees Sunday afternoon despite clouds again and even some rain. There is an 80% chance of rain mainly Sunday night and Monday morning as of now. At least a few thunderstorms are possible as well.

Our next weather maker could bring rain as early as Saturday night/Sunday morning, but the bulk of it holds off until evening.

It will turn colder as we ring in the new year, but in reality, it’ll be a return to a typical winter temperatures with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.