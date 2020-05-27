Storm Team 11: Mostly Cloudy, Few Scattered Showers

STORM TEAM 11

Milder Wednesday

Clouds overhead will keep temperatures on the milder side, with highs mostly in the 70’s. Moisture moving into the mountains this morning means a few scattered showers. Meanwhile, a low pressure system sitting off the South Carolina coast will drift northward today, ushering in heavy downpours for central N.C and S.C.

Our region will be on the outer edges of the tropical moisture, essentially impacting the Blue Ridge Mountains with more widespread showers, while Tri-Cities could see a few scattered showers this evening into tonight.

Rain Threat Increases

A scattered storm threat returns Thursday, while the best time for rain and storms is expected Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area.

This Weekend

A fresh dose of mild air arrives just in time for the weekend. The last weekend of May will be a beauty, with sunshine and a mild breeze.

Download WJHL Weather App