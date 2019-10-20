Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy day with some clearing later

Storm Team 11



Sunday, October 20, 2019



Cloud cover today will keep some of us in the upper 60s, while others may see peaks of sunshine and warm into the lower 70s.



Overnight partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with low temperatures near 51 degrees.



Monday partly cloudy conditions are in store for most of the day, but clouds will increase later as the next cold front moves in. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.



The showers and storms move in late Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is an 80% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies will be around most of the day Tuesday with clearing later in afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.



Sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures in the low 60s on Wednesday.