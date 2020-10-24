Storm Team 11: Mostly cloudy and showers around this weekend

Good morning,



Today

Scattered showers are around this morning as a front moves through. After the main line passes, scattered showers are still expected this afternoon and into evening. There is a 60% chance of rain today with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.



Tonight

There is a 30% chance of rain. Remaining mostly cloudy with a low near 56 degrees.



Tomorrow

A few showers will be around throughout the day. There is a 30% chance of rain. Expect more clouds around than sun. High temperatures will be warmer tomorrow in the low 70s.



Big Picture

Minimal rain chances continue into the early portions of the next work week. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low temperatures will be in the 50s. The next system moves in on Thursday and rain chances increase. Behind the system, cooler air moves in.



Have a great weekend!