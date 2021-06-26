Storm Team 11: Most of us avoid the rain today – warmer and getting humid for everyone

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 26, 2021



Typical summer heat and humidity is building into our area this weekend and will stick around next week. Plan on scattered thunderstorms each and every day particularly in the afternoons/evenings. Localized downpours will be possible while communities a couple miles away stay dry.



Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few showers or thundershowers may pop up particularly in the mountain areas during the afternoon and early evening. There is just a 20% chance of a shower or storm overall. Highs in the low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia, upper 70s in the mountains and upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.



Partly cloudy tonight. Mild with a low of 65 degrees.



Partly cloudy, hot and humid Sunday with some widely scattered showers and storms possible Sunday, mainly after noon. There is a 40% chance of rain. So some will stay dry through the weekend! Sunday’s high in the mid to upper 80s.



A few spotty thunderstorms around Monday and Tuesday as we near 90 degrees in the afternoon as a system remains stalled well to our northwest.



That system starts slowly trekking closer to us late in the week will give us a better chance of more numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon.