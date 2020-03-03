STORM TEAM 11
Morning Storm Threat
Rain and storms are moving in this morning with a few strong storms possible. Severe threat remains low, but possible for parts of NE TN through 8am this morning. Expect storms to produce lightning, heavy rain and hail, along with heavy rain.
Rest of the Day
Additional rain is likely through midday, tapering off this afternoon once a cold front moves through. Conditions remain mild with mid 60’s.
Rest of the Week
We get to enjoy a dry day Wednesday, while additional rain moves in Thursday. Mountain temperatures will be colder allowing for a mountain mix during the day.
