Storm Team 11: Morning sprinkles and patchy fog, dry but mostly cloudy afternoon

Storm Team 11



Saturday, March 20, 2020



Good morning!



Showers are coming to an end this morning and dry conditions for most of the day. Patchy fog may be around this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



Overnight, mostly cloudy skies continue with low temperatures near 38 degrees.



Waking up Sunday, patchy fog is possible once again. Otherwise staying dry for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Rain chances return Sunday evening.



There is an 70% chance of showers to start your work week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s with scattered showers. Lows will be in the mid 40s.



Rain chances continue throughout a majority of the week as temperatures continue to warm every afternoon. The timing and rain intensity varies each day. Stay up to date with Storm Team 11!