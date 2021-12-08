Storm Team 11: Morning sprinkles, afternoon sunshine

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

A.M. Rain, P.M. Sunshine 

Drizzle and light rain will linger this morning while conditions will clear this afternoon.  We will end up with a sunny afternoon with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.  

Seasonal Thursday 

Weather conditions will be clear and quiet tomorrow.  Expect a perfect December day with a cold and crisp morning followed by a very seasonal afternoon in the mid 50’s.  

Weather Rollercoaster Continues 

Temperatures will be warming Friday, but with the warmer air will come some scattered showers around especially in the morning.   

Spring-Like Weekend  

Another spring-like system moves through Saturday with a warm and windy Saturday morning, followed by a very wet Saturday midday to mid-afternoon.   

Conditions turn colder Saturday night into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.    

  DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss