Storm Team 11: Morning sprinkles, afternoon sunshine

A.M. Rain, P.M. Sunshine

Drizzle and light rain will linger this morning while conditions will clear this afternoon. We will end up with a sunny afternoon with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the higher elevations.

Seasonal Thursday

Weather conditions will be clear and quiet tomorrow. Expect a perfect December day with a cold and crisp morning followed by a very seasonal afternoon in the mid 50’s.

Weather Rollercoaster Continues

Temperatures will be warming Friday, but with the warmer air will come some scattered showers around especially in the morning.

Spring-Like Weekend

Another spring-like system moves through Saturday with a warm and windy Saturday morning, followed by a very wet Saturday midday to mid-afternoon.

Conditions turn colder Saturday night into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

