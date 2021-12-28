Storm Team 11: Morning showers, record warmth possible this afternoon

Record Warmth

We are waking up to warm conditions this morning with widespread 50s. Scattered showers continue to spread through Kentucky and Southwest Virginia along a stalled out frontal boundary. Scattered showers will stick around this morning, ending this afternoon as this system shifts northward through the day. This will allow temperatures to reach near record levels in the low 70s in the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the mountains.

Wet Wednesday

Scattered showers will be back Wednesday with on and off rain throughout the day. A more organized line of rain and storms will move into the area Wednesday evening. There is a slight risk for severe storms over Middle Tennessee, while our environment is less conducive for severe storms, but we could see a few strong storms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.

Showers will remain through Thursday morning before clearing out during the afternoon.

Stormy Start to 2022

A stronger storm system will move into the area this weekend with scattered showers and storms likely Saturday. Once again there could be some strong storms late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Winter Cold Returns

Rain remains likely Sunday during the afternoon, then a cold front drives in colder air Sunday night allowing for a change to snow Sunday night.

