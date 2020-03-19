Storm Team 11: Morning showers, breezy and warm afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Rain Early

Showers will be around this morning with mild 50’s and 60’s. The afternoon will be warm and breezy with highs well into the mid to upper 70’s.

Wet end to the week

A cold front arrives Friday afternoon giving us a good chance for seeing rain along with a few storms. Highs in the low 70’s.

Weekend Changes

Cloudy with a few showers Saturday morning followed by a dry afternoon. Dry weather continues into Sunday morning, while another system brings in more rain late Sunday afternoon.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf