Storm Team 11: Morning showers, breezy and warm afternoon

Rain Early
Showers will be around this morning with mild 50’s and 60’s. The afternoon will be warm and breezy with highs well into the mid to upper 70’s.
Wet end to the week
A cold front arrives Friday afternoon giving us a good chance for seeing rain along with a few storms. Highs in the low 70’s.
Weekend Changes
Cloudy with a few showers Saturday morning followed by a dry afternoon. Dry weather continues into Sunday morning, while another system brings in more rain late Sunday afternoon.
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf