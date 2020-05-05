Storm Team 11: Morning Showers, Afternoon Severe Storm Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Severe Threat Today

Scattered showers are moving through the region this morning. The latest radar view is available here

Storm threat increases during the mid to late afternoon as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. This appears to be the time of the greatest storm threat. A cold front is expected to push into the area this evening.

March-Like Weather

Widespread rain and storms are expected overnight, with a wet Tuesday morning. Additional scattered showers and storms will be around through Tuesday afternoon.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Cooler conditions return mid-week, with highs only in the 50’s Wednesday, with a cooler trend into the weekend. Showers will be possible Wednesday, followed by another good chance for rain Friday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf