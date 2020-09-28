Storm Team 11: Morning scattered showers, followed by a breezy and warm afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, September 27, 2020

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers around. The low at 61 degrees.

Warm and a bit breezy under partly cloudy conditions Monday. Scattered showers are possible at any time of the day with a few storms late. A strong storm can’t be ruled out in our western communities toward evening but the best chance of a severe storm is closer to Knoxville. Winds out of the south between 5 and 15 mph. A high around 80 degrees with low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Clouds thicken by Monday night with showers and a few thunderstorms expected. There is a 70% chance of rain. We’ll be around 60 degrees at sunrise.

Cloudy with rain likely off and on Tuesday, locally heavy at times. Many of us could end up with a good 1 inch of rainfall, if not a bit more in spots. Temperatures look topsy turvy. Our high of 64 may be around midnight with temperatures falling into the 50s by mid to late morning thanks to the persistent clouds and rain.

Widely scattered showers may still linger into Wednesday. We stay chilly the rest of the week with highs in the 60s (50s in the mountains). Lows could be in the upper 30s by the start of next weekend.

Right now, the best potential for any patchy frost looks to be early Saturday morning. Stay tuned!