Storm Team 11: Morning scattered showers, followed by a breezy and warm afternoon

Morning Rain Threat
Rain threat will be the highest early this morning as scattered showers briefly move through. From there, conditions dry out during the day, with a breezy and warm afternoon with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains. Interactive radar is available here
Fall Change
A cold front will drive in some cooler and wet changes Tuesday, with rain likely through the day. Temperatures will be cool, with upper 50’s to near 60 in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s to low 50’s in the mountains.
Fall Weather Weekend
Late week and much of the weekend looks and feels very much like fall, with cool 60’s for highs, while overnight lows will be in the 40’s.
Great time to download our WJHL Weather App