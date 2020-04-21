Storm Team 11: Morning rain threat, breezy afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Morning Rain Threat

Scattered showers are moving through early in the day, followed by a refreshing afternoon breeze. Stronger winds over the mountains means a wind advisory is in effect for gusty NW winds.

Conditions clear tonight with some areas of frost. Frost advisory is in effect for SW VA.

Changes Ahead

From frosty to fabulous, Wednesday is looking ideal with plenty of sunshine. Another rainmaker moves in Thursday, with widespread rain expected.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday, with additional showers Sunday.

