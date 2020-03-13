Storm Team 11: Showers end this morning, rain threat returns this weekend

STORM TEAM 11

Rain Early

A cold front is moving through this morning with a high rain threat expected through sunrise. Conditions dry out quickly by mid-morning, with a some late day sunshine. Check out the latest radar here

Wet Weekend

Another rainmaker moves through Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with rain lingering into Sunday Morning.

Wet Weather Pattern Next Week

Rain threat returns next week, with showers late Monday into Tuesday. Additional rain will be likely mid to late next week.

