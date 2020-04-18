Storm Team 11: Morning rain gives way to lots of sunshine this afternoon

Storm Team 11

Saturday, April 18, 2020



Good morning!



After some rain showers move through early this morning, clearing will take place. Expect sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Winds will be on the breezy side around 5-15 mph from the west.



Overnight, mostly clear skies continue. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.



Clouds will increase as well as rain chances once again on Sunday. High temperatures will be near 64 degrees. There is a 60% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Overnight Sunday, rain chances continue with low temperatures near 48 degrees.



To start the next work week, more rain chances are in store. The same system on Sunday sticks with us on Monday. There is a 50% chance of rain. High temperatures will be near 66 degrees and lows will be in the low 40s.



There is a slight chance at a few showers on Tuesday, otherwise partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 30s.



Wednesday looks to be beautiful with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Rain chances return once again Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 70s.



Have a great weekend!