Storm Team 11: Morning light snow, staying cold this afternoon

Light Snow This Morning

Drizzle and light snow will be around this morning as some moisture continues to move through the area. Mountains could see minor accumulations, while conditions dry out this afternoon with some late day sunshine. Highs will mainly stay in the upper 30’s in Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the higher elevations.

Weekend Outlook

A quick blast of arctic air will send those Saturday a.m temperatures into the mid to upper teens, while sunshine Saturday afternoon will help to take the edge off of the cold with temperatures near 40 Saturday. A south wind and a full day of sunshine will carry those temperatures into the low 50’s.

Next Weather Maker

Rain is back Monday morning with a change to a mountain mix late in the day, while a nice mid-week warm-up may give us a little spring fever as temperatures rise to near 60 by Wednesday.