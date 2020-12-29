Storm Team 11: Morning fog, sunny and seasonable afternoon

Sunshine is Back
Morning fog will be around during the early morning hours, and where temperatures are below freezing, freezing fog could cause a few slick spots on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Overall, the sky clears and sunshine will be in full force during the afternoon with mid 40’s.
Warm End to 2020
Warmer change begins Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low to mid 50’s. An even bigger surge of warm air arrives New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with highs in the 60’s.
Mild New Year’s Eve Night
Rain will become widespread overnight with temperatures in the mid 50’s.
Warm and Wet New Year’s Day
More widespread rain is expected during the day Friday with warm mid to upper 60’s.
