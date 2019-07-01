Storm Team 11: Mostly Sunny and Hot

STORM TEAM 11
Monday Forecast
Enjoying a great start to July with a seasonable summer weather pattern. Today will be filled with plenty of sunshine with temperatures near 90 Tri-Cities, 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.
Weekday Outlook
Plenty of summer heat continues through the week with isolated storms Tuesday. Rain becomes more scattered mid to late week with a better chance for scattered showers and storms.
4th of July
Expect plenty of morning sunshine followed by developing showers and storms late in the day. The rain and storms will be very scattered so certainly not a washout, but there could be some heavy downpours, lightning and brief gusty winds.
WJHL Weather App
Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone
Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL