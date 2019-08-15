Storm Team 11: Morning Fog, Stray Afternoon Showers

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Watch out for areas of thick fog this morning on your morning commute; otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with just a stray shower or two possible especially over the higher terrain. Afternoon conditions will be seasonable in the 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

Expect lots of sunshine and hot temperatures as highs near 90 everyday this weekend. A slight increase in moisture means some isolated showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon. A widespread rain threat is expected to hold off until early next week.

