A.M. Fog, Few P.M. Showers

Thick fog will once again limit visibility in some areas this morning. Clearing conditions will follow with a mostly sunny midday and mid-afternoon.

Thursday Forecast

Isolated showers will be possible mainly in the mountains while temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Scattered storms return

Moisture returns Friday along with a more favorable weather pattern for scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Late Week Forecast

Weekend Outlook

Wet weather will become more likely through the weekend with more widespread showers and storms by Sunday. Conditions remain wet into Monday as another cold front arrives.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP