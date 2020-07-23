Storm Team 11: More widespread showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Good evening! We will keep a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms around through the evening hours under a mostly cloudy sky. The low around 69 degrees.
For Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. The strongest storms will pack heavy rain and possibly gusty winds. The high around 87 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies with storms continuing to rumble Thursday night. The low near 68 degrees.
Partly sunny skies Friday with another unsettled day possible. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high at 87 degrees.
Not as many storms expected as of now for the weekend but some widely scattered storms are still possible.
Have a great night!