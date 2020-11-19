Storm Team 11: More sunshine with a nice warm-up

Nice Warm-Up

We get to enjoy another beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine along with milder temperatures near 60 in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Warm-Up Continues

Our perfect weather pattern continues Friday and into the weekend as temperatures rise into the mid 60’s, while overnight lows are expected to be mostly in the 40’s.

Rain Threat Returns

A few showers will be possible early Monday with an incoming disturbance, while a much greater rain threat is expected mid next week. Colder change is expected late next week.