Storm Team 11: More snow still to come at times through Monday morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, January 16, 2021



Mostly cloudy tonight. It will be cold and blustery with passing snow showers and flurries. Accumulations should be limited. Wind chills will be in the single digits to lower teens in the mountains with upper teens and lower 20s early Sunday in the lower elevations. Watch for icy spots overnight into Sunday morning especially on snow-covered roads, bridges and decks particularly in the higher terrain. That’s why those areas have a Winter Weather Advisory.

Flurries or light snow showers in spots Sunday during the day especially in the mountains. Accumulations, if any, will be minimal to none during this time. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cold with limited sunshine possible around midday. On the breezy side with a high of 39 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 30s in the mountains.

More light to moderate snow moves in Sunday night and Monday morning thanks to yet another upper level storm system squeezing out plenty of moisture. It will reinforce the cold and blustery conditions. Additional accumulations will generally be up to another 1 inch of snow in the Tri-Cities, less in spots. The higher terrain of southwest Virginia, far east Tennessee and North Carolina could get an extra 2 to 5 inches of snow on top of what has already fallen with locally more in spots. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s to mid 30s during this time.

The snow starts moving out Monday afternoon with partly sunny skies later in the day.

There is a slight chance of snow mixing with rain mainly northeast of the Tri-Cities Tuesday. Overall, it should be a quieter day for most. Highs in the mid 40s.

After isolated drizzle or flurries early Wednesday, it is partly cloudy and dry Wednesday with highs in the low to possible mid 40s.

Thursday’s weather maker looks to be all rain as temperatures top out in the 40s and lower 50s.

Moisture looks to linger Friday and as our next blast of cooler begins to move through, that may change the rain to a wintry mix or snow especially in the higher elevations.