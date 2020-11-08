Storm Team 11: More near record warmth to cap off the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, November 7, 2020

After record warmth Saturday, it will be mostly clear with just a few clouds tonight. More clouds expected in North Carolina. Cool but not as cold with a low around 45 degrees.

Sun and high clouds Sunday. Staying warm. The forecast high is 77 degrees, which is very close to the record high of 79 degrees for November 8 set in 1986. North Carolina will stay in the 60s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Sunday night. Comfortable with a low of 50 degrees.

Mostly sunny Monday with a stray shower possible in North Carolina. The rest of us are dry for at least another day with a high of 77 degrees, which is also very close to the record high of 78 degrees for November 9 set in 1975.

Clouds are expected to increase Tuesday with showers possible in spots starting in the afternoon and evening as tropical moisture approaches us from the south. There is a 40% chance of rain as of now with a high near 75 degrees.

It looks like our best chance of rain comes Wednesday as our next weather maker from the west coupled with some of that tropical moisture moves through our area.

The chance of showers may continue at times through the workweek and the beginning of next week as we slowly cool down at least a by the end of the week.