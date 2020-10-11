Storm Team 11: More humid today with spurts of rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

October 11, 2020

Another day of clouds and off and on rain, heavy at times, for Sunday. Winds could be gusty in the higher elevations during the first part of the day. As a warmer, more humid surge of air moves into our region, don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two. The high at 74 degrees.



Scattered showers are still expected into this evening but they should taper off as the night goes on. We’ll still have enough available moisture for low clouds and dense fog to develop with persistent drizzle. The low at 63 degrees.



After fog Monday, we’ll still stay mostly cloudy. A few light showers or drizzle will be around. We should see some breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.



Another quick moving system clips our area Monday night leading to an increase in cloud cover again. Brief showers are in the forecast in spots late into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures start off Tuesday morning in the upper 50s.



Clouds decrease Tuesday with mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures close to average with a high of 73 degrees.



Wednesday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine. You’ll notice the nights and early mornings will be cooler mid-week.

Another round of showers is possible late Thursday into Friday as we welcome in much cooler air. We could have our first widespread frost and/or freeze Saturday morning. Stay tuned!